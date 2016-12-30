The recent model of Samsung electronics, Galaxy note 7, was a disaster for the company.

There were many instances reported all over the world of the phone exploding in people’s hands thus making it unsafe for use.

Despite the fact that the devices were replaces, the problem still remained.

This resulted in a reduction in the consumer market of Samsung as more people tiled towards buying an iPhone which seemed to be the safer choice.



Having lost consumer confidence, the regain that back is perhaps the most urgent matter at hand for Samsung.

With the launch of the Galaxy S8, provided quality standards are met, could have a great impact of the consumer market.

Establishing a good relationship with the consumers by providing refunds or exchanges could help the brand imagine and encourage sales.



SYED ABDUL AHAD,

Karachi, November 12.

