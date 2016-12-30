It has been six months since I have seen dirty water being supplied in to the neighbourhoods of Kot Lakhpat.

More than 1.

1 million people, including two hundred thousand children, die every year in Punjab by drinking contaminated water.

Moreover, the government has failed to launch the clean water projects that were promised 10 months ago.



A project announced in 2002 to install 200 filtration plants in different areas is still left incomplete.

It is regrettable that present government is ruling in Punjab since 2008 and still these problems remain prominent.

It is requested that the Chief Minister should take necessary action and prevent from similar occurrences from happening.



KARAMAT ALI,

Lahore, November 12.

