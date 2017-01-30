I fail to understand why middle class Pakistanis hold a grudge against the lifestyle of the affluent and corrupt when they have tolerated these people for so long and allowed them to pilfer this country.

Important personnel in politics are all those who indulge in the black economy of Pakistan.

The social media has gone berserk regarding the covering of a wedding in a 6-7 star hotel in Dubai.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the former governor of Sindh, who held his constitutional post for the longest tenure in history, received British state benefits for at least ten months which covered the costs of his mansions and bullet proof cars.

It is time for us to look within ourselves and evaluate the damage done by our silence.

We should have stood up and still can, if we are earnest in stopping systematic plunder of our motherland.



MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore, January 1.

