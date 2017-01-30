Nawaz Sharif vowed to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger.

I don’t question his good intentions but I wonder how he will achieve that when all development is undertaken through foreign loans, foreign imports and expertise.

Not only this, but now even the operation of some major projects, including city garbage removal, is being entrusted to foreign experts.



As dependence on foreign countries increases, foreign loans are increasing continuously with no sign of savings or earnings to pay back loans with interest.

The spirit of self-reliance is not only missing but there is no visible effort to groom the nation for self- reliance to develop Pakistan as an Asian Tiger.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, January 2.

