It is known to every one, how Indian military is committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. I feel for Kashmiris over their persecutions as they are not willing to be the part of India. Killing innocent people, breaking rules of Saarc that demonstrate that this organization is purposeless because its aims to bring peace in the region but we have experienced the worst atrocity in Kashmir where even Curfew was imposed, closing networks, cutting off internet so that their atrocities must not get world’s attention. Only in the first 6 months of 2017, the 165 innocent Kashmiris were killed and among them were 152 youth. After the final of champions trophy, 15 boys were arrested as being supporters of Pakistan team. UN can stop this atrocity if it intervenes.

KHUDADAD NIZAR,

Turbat, July 10.