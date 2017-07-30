A new proposal has been put forward by Mr.

M.

Z.

Riffat in the Pakistan Today dated 16-06-2017 under the title ‘Diameer Bhasha dams’ wherein in addition to Bhasha dam, it has been suggested to revisit KBD which has been declared to become a victim of politics.

It need to be revisited by herculean efforts of Prime Minister.

If he had been successful to bring around all the provinces to build KBD, it will add another feather in the PM’s.

Who can wait for a deacde to build Bhasha dam at a cost of $14billion.

Much could happen in ten years to thwart Bhasha dam.



MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, July 11.

