WAPDA, K-electric, Hub, PESCO are some names from 42 companies who generate and supply electricity all over Pakistan. In 2015, electricity generation has increased by 3.18 % and many mega projects are announced with huge investments on projects of coal, nuclear energy & solar energy, but still, we all are tolerating ‘Hide & Seek’ of electricity during the month of Ramadan. Muslims all over world are extremely happy in this blessed month but as it remains that Pakistanis start Ramadan with electricity load shedding. These mega projects and investments are useless as people are depressed, irritated and angry by this reality that is effecting Sehri, Iftari timings badly and suffering during prayers . As the weather is to warm, a time comes when we all want to see the result of these projects and promises of our leaders in a positive way.

AREEBA HAMID,

Karachi, June 6.