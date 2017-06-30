Most Muslim prefer to pay Zakat during the month of Ramadan. As the rewards for all good deeds is far greater in this blessed month than any other month but I have been noticing for a few years that in big cities like Karachi, Lahore etc., phony people from small villages and fake trust centers opens up to collect zakat, but they do not deserve zakat at all. They only cheat on people to get zakat by showing poor situations. The poor & needy, the destitute, Muslim converts, people in debt & travelers deserve to receive zakat. But it is important to pay your zakat to someone needy because if someone pays zakat to fake people, the needy will remain empty handed.

AREEBA HAMID,

Karachi, June 6.