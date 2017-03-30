Depression is a silent killer.

Depression is not a disease, it is an illness, which not only affects our body but also our mind and thoughts.

Its major symptoms are sadness, hopelessness, excessive anger over a long time.

Depression can happen to anyone and in any age.

In Pakistan, unfortunately the youth has largely suffered from this serious blow.

Due to the tremendous rate of unemployment, lack of resources, threat to life and much more, leads them towards the oppressing needs like consumption of drugs, alcohol and smoking.

However, there is no availability of outlet for the youth which can help with depression.

A humble appeal to the respectable authorities to proceed to this subject seriously, developed wellbeing centres, and provide opportunities to the youth so they can elevate their talent.



HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad, March 12.

