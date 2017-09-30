Despite a plethora of laws, including the Pakistan Penal Code, the crime in all its forms and manifestations including rape, abduction, or killing in the name of draconian tradition of Karo-Kari, against women is on the rise.



Reports of three ill-fated daughters of Jeejal Sindh, fell victim of the rural-feudal fuelled- terrorism, during the last 24 hours (till the filing of this letter on Monday)

Reports reveal that Ms Arti Mahraj was abducted in Gambat, Ms Rukhsana Chandio was killed in Larkano, home district of Bhutto and the incumbent Home Minister of Sindh and Ms Tanya Khaskheli was ruthlessly butchered in Jhaghara Bajhara, Sehwan, right in the home constituency of Chief Minister Sindh.



There is no law and order in the rural areas.

Motorbike snatching and dacoit activities have alarmingly increased during the last two days in Dokri and Bakrani Talukas respectively.

All high ups of Sindh-police and politicians- only meant for Karachi and they do not see Sindh beyond Kathore in Karachi.



In this doomsday scenario what I term “kidnap and kill “scenario in the rural areas in Sindh, however, the honourable Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, is requested to take ‘suo motu’ notice in the said three cases.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, September 13.

