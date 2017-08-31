Being provided with health and education is a fundamental right of every citizen in the country.

The health department is absolutely crucial but unfortunately budget allocated for it is very less.

People of rural areas are deprived of health facilities and education.

In Pakistan, both health and education departments are rather unfortunate in the budget they are provided.

Given their importance and their impact in basic human lives, they should be prioritised the most.

I want to draw the kind attention of the government towards increasing budget of these departments because they can play a vital role in the prosperity and development of our beloved motherland Pakistan.



Muhammad Anwar,

Karachi, August 12.

