As we all know, faith, unity, discipline is the motto of Pakistan.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah imparted this message not only for the people of his time but also for the future generations.

However the current situation of the current shows we have failed this motto.



As unity means, all Pakistanis should join together without having any kind of reservations related to sects, religion or gender.

Faith means, you should start struggle for goodness at your end, and must have strong faith in Allah.

Moreover, discipline means you are obligated to follow the rules and regulations that are created by the law.

This is actually the Quaid’s vision but sadly, we have time and again remained unsuccessful to erect this motto in our country.



On the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, we can aim to progress our country again.

Only if we truly establish this motto on our country will we be able to make Pakistan a peaceful and successful state.

At the end, I would like to thank Quaid-I-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, National Heroes, Abdul Sattar Edhi and all the people who sacrificed their lives and made us proud of Pakistan.

Pakistan Zindabad.



HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad, August 12.

