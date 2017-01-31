Air pollution is one of the biggest problems of the modern world.

The word pollute, means to make dirty and unclean by harmful materials.

Air pollution means that the air that we breathe is made dirty and unclean by things like dust, smoke, harmful gases and chemical vapours.

Earth’s atmosphere is made up of nitrogen gas (78%) oxygen gas 21% and other trace gases, such as argon and carbon dioxide.

This balance is essential to all life here on Earth.

Due to air pollution, the lives of humans and animals are in danger.

I would like to request all authorities to play their role and address the issue of air pollution.



SHABANA NABI BAKHSH,

Turbat, January 3.

