All efforts of Imran Khan to establish cancer hospitals are highly commendable.

Being a city man, it is not triggering his mind to think that rural areas (away from major cities) provides food, resources, and generates funds for establishing, developing and feeding cities while remaining ignored, backward and poor.

Karachi developed with national wealth, is not without cancer treatment facilities, but Mianwali and surrounding districts in Punjab, KPK and Waziristan are without cancer treatment facilities.



How many poor starving cancer patients from rural areas can afford to travel with attendants to get free treatment in far off major cities? Mostly, they depend on local quacks and holy men for recovery with obvious (poor) results.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, January 3.

