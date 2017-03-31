Chikungunya is a disease that is spread by two species of mosquitoes namely ‘aedes albopictus and aedes aegypt.

’ Viral infection experts state that extensive tests conducted in Karachi have pinpointed out these two species and are to blame for the cases reported in the metropolis.



Nowadays many locality of Karachi is suffering from this infection but the worst affected neighbourhood is old Golimar.

A sizeable proportion of the residents of old Golimaar complain of swarms of mosquitoes infecting their neighbourhoods.

The residents have complained to the city and provincial health authorities but have yet received no response.

To date there are four reported cases from old Golimar of patients dying from chikungunya.



I request local government health authorities to carry out an intense anti-mosquito’s fumigation campaign in this area.

This is a pressing need as the mercury in Karachi is fast rising and so is the mosquito menace.



RAMEEN RAFIQ,

Malir, March 12.

