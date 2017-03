HIV is a dangerous disease increasing in the province, but there are no treatments, many people are suffering from HIV.

Besides, in Turbat DHQ hospital more than 50 reports are registered in January and February this year.

Above all, in Pasni a family got effected from it, Usman, his wife and their four children.

On January 2017, Usman and his wife died due to HIV.

I request to the government of Pakistan to solve this issue.



FIDA ZAMAN,

Kech, March 13.