One of the largest TV show effect on teenagers is violence.

with over 1,000 murders, rapes, assaults and armed robberies begin viewed on television by youth, each year teens can have altered view of reality when someone sees a lot of violence on television or in video game.

It can desensitise someone to real life violence.

it can cause people to see violence as something that only happens on television and feel almost immune to it happening to them.

The integration of violence into most shows can even result in teen thinking violence is appropriate in many situations.

The negative influence of television can be found on many shows.

Turn on the TV and flip through the channels, there is a good chance that you may come across some of the problems like violence, crime or fighting scenes, alcohol, cigarettes and drug use along with people irrational decision such as dating someone dangerous.



UZMA SIDDIQUI,

Karachi, March 12.

