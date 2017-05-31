For the last few months the prices of daily utilities have been rising steadily.

The income of common people does not match the rise in prices.

Here are a few suggestions to arrest the growing inflation.

Firstly, the latest methods of production should be employed in factories and on farms, to increase industrial and agricultural production.

Secondly, the distribution of the produce should be quick and proper.

Thirdly, the government and social organisations should put pressure on shopkeepers to sell goods at the right prices.

Lastly, we should take the right steps to check our growing population.

If our population continues to rise at the present rate, it will be very difficult to provide necessities to all the people in proper quantities.



Therefore, I request the authorities to look into the matter and take appropriate steps to handle the situation.



KANWAL NAZ,

Karachi, May 10.

