Through your esteemed newspaper we, the retired pensioners of National Bank, would once again like to draw the kind attention of the new President of the bank who has recently been to the following for consideration;

The management of the Bank has stopped annual increase in the pension since last six years and despite many letters to the President of the bank and various appeals through media, no attention is given by him to this matter.

The lethargic attitude of the bank cannot be understood.

Every year more than eight thousand retirees including old aged and disabled desperately wait for an increase in their pension but their expectations are turned down.



After losing hope from the bank management, we appealed through letters and media to the Finance Minister & Prime Minister requesting to look into our issue and direct the president of the bank towards necessary action, but it is regrettable that no action was taken even by Finance Minister or Prime Minister despite lapse of a considerable period.

Due to stoppage of annual increase, the amount of pension is frozen at its initial stage, resulting in poor and old-aged retirees having fallen into miserable financial conditions.

A class of pensioners who retired between the period from 1999 to 2003 were badly affected due to rigid retirement policy of the bank.

The bank has hardly allowed a seven-time increase in the past fifteen years.



A group of pensioners after having no help from the president of the bank and Finance Minister/Prime Minister knocked the door of the Apex court and sought help for blocked facilities and release of annual increase.

The cases are still under hearing and no decision is awarded and years have passed.

The present price hike of daily utilities has put the retirees into miserable condition due to their frozen amount of pension.

They neither meet their domestic requirements nor get medical treatment for chronic diseases.



National Bank is an autonomous body of Federal Government and all its affairs are administered by the Finance Department, and all the perks and facilities are availed by the President and Board of Directors regularly, that too, with the approval of Ministry of Finance.

On the other side, the old and senior retirees are deprived of their annual increase.

The financial position of the bank is very strong and it earns profit in billions yearly.



We, the retirees of the bank appeal to the president of the bank to look into this long-deserving issue and to take pity on the poor and aged pensioners of the bank, and to release all the annual increases stopped for the last many years.



MAHMOOD AHMAD MINHAS,

Lahore, May 10.

