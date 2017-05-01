KOTLI - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan claimed that his government is striving for fulfilling the obligations after winning confidence of the public in the last year general elections.

“During the past 9 months, we have tried to put the institutions on right path, introduced NTS system for recruitment of teachers on merit, set up family courts, improved infrastructure and provided equal employment opportunities to the youth,” AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider stated while talking to former prime minister Sardar Sikandar Hayyat Khan here on Sunday.

Farooq Haider went to meet the former premier.

The duo discussed the ongoing atrocities by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir, present political situation in AJK and matters of governance development in the Azad State.

The AJK PM said Indian brutal forces are involved in massacres of innocent civilians in Occupied Kashmir. “Use of brute force against civilians particularly the youth has become routine and for killing the voice of Kashmiris the Indian government banned dozens of Social Media websites,” he regretted.

The premier applauded the courageous struggle of Kashmiris youth against the occupying forces in very difficult circumstances. He said that the inclusion of female students in movement for freedom from Indian occupation is a big turning point in present tide of resistance movement.

He said the Indian government has adopted the attitude of violence as a strategy and weapon to block the voices of the Kashmiris but the Kashmiri youth has not any kind of fear of Indian military action. Raja Farooq Haider said that on May 3rd, solidarity would be expressed across the AJK with young generation of Occupied Kashmir by holding rallies and processions.

On the occasion, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat Khan expressed his confidence in the policies of the incumbent government and advised that more initiatives should be taken for prompt development in the AJK.

Earlier, the AJK Prime Minister had dinner hosted by Deputy Speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Farooq Tahir at Bloch and did breakfast at the residence of Muzaffar Baig, a PML-N UK leader.

Local leadership of PML-N was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Raja Farooq Haider attended the Walima reception of a party’s leader Raja Rizwan. Malik Yusaf, Hanif Malik and other PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.