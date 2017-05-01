GUJRAT - The Rescue 1122 launched a campaign to create awareness among the masses regarding protection of workers’ rights at workplaces here the other day.

The campaign was launched under the auspices of District Rescue Officer Malik Abdur Rasheed in connection with World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Talking to media, he said the objective behind the campaign is to protect the rights of workers, especially labourers working in various industries. He said that the campaign intends to focus on emerging trends in the field of occupational safety and health and on the magnitude of work-related injuries, disease and fatalities nationwide. The rescue has already started training sessions for workers in different industries, he informed.