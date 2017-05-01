KASUR - Six persons including two women were killed in different incidents of enmity, violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man was shot dead by rivals allegedly over old enmity in village Baigpur. Ali Hamza and Umar have been locked in enmity since long. The other day, Umar along Asif was on the way back home when the accused - Ali Hamza, Sibghatullah, Asif and Mansha opened fire on them. Resultantly, Umar was killed on the spot while Asif sustained critical injuries.

In another incident, a man was shot dead over a minor issue in Kot Narain Singh. Muhammad Mushtaq of Ellahabad argued with Ashiq at which the latter got enraged and shot the former dead.

Similarly, a man identified as Muhammad Latif of village Bhala was shot dead over a minor issue in Basti Faiz Shah.

A motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Zahid of Saharanke was crushed to death by a coaster bus near Virke bridge. He was on the way to Kanganpur from Ellahabad.

An unidentified woman was found dead near a canal in suburbs of Teh Sheikham. Another woman was found dead near a canal in the suburbs of Sarai Mughal. Police took the bodies into custody and started investigation. Identity of the women is yet to be ascertained.

Couple, another drown

in Chakwal dam

Three persons including a couple drowned in a local dam while taking bath here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a family went to Fehm-e-Kassar Dam in Dhodial area of Chakwal for a picnic.

While taking bath, a couple went into deep water and drowned. Brother of the drowning man also drowned while trying to save the two.

Later the bodies of all the three persons were fished out and shifted to DHQ hospital where they were handed over to heirs for burial.