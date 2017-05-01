SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ehsan Iqbal has stressed the need for the promotion of knowledge-based education and personality building of students.

“Education is the key to success for any nation and is also a good path to getting blessings of Allah Almighty,” Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ehsan Iqbal stated at the inaugural ceremony of new block at Govt Postgraduate Commerce College Narowal here on Sunday. MPA Khawaja Waseem Butt, Sardar Ranesh Sing Arora, Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana, Deputy Director Colleges Murad Ali Gondal and local senior educationists were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister stressed the need for making advanced technology chapters as the part of country’s educational curriculums, saying that the time has come to upgrade educational curriculums for joining the comity of nations in their journey to explore the universe.

He said that the PML-N government is spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country, adding that the government is utilising all-out resources to ensure easy access of everyone to quality education under the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Federal Minister distributed awards and prizes to students for the best performance in curriculum and extra-curriculum activities.