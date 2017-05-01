SARGODHA - If the Sargodha University management works hard and improves the varsity’s ranking, the Punjab government will provide ample funds to the university.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif made the promise during his short visit to the University of Sargodha the other day. The chief minister asked the UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad to work together with his management team, faculty and students to improve the ranking of the university. “My demand from the VC and his heads of department, teachers and students, is to develop the Sargodha University to be among the top 3 public sector national universities,” the CM said, according to a press release issued by the university on Sunday.

“In return, I promise to provide unlimited funds amounting to billions of rupees,” the chief minister was cited as to have said. “VC Dr Ishtiaq has every capability to do so as he has served as Quaid-i-Azam Fellow at Oxford University for five years,” Shehbaz Sharif said.