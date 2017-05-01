KASUR : The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) recovered thousands of government-owned gunny bags allegedly being sold by the Food Department officials here in Khuddian Khas the other day.

According to official sources, AC Imtiaz Ahmed, on a tip-off, raided a warehouse in Khuddian Khas and recovered thousands of government-owned gunny bags. The gunny bags were sold illegally by officials of the Food Department. The TMA submitted an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment for registration of case against Assistant Food Controller Muhammad Shahid and two other suspected persons - Amjad and Rashid.