OKARA : Two persons, belonging to a same group, were killed and a man from the rival group suffered bullet injuries during crossfire between two groups here on Sunday.

The police said the incident occurred in village 45 /D Mohalan Wala. According to the police sources informed that Mohal and Sipra groups have been locked in enmity since long in village 45/D, some 20km in the north-west from here.

Sunday noon, both the groups came across in the village street and started firing on each other. As result, Two persons - Muhammad Bashir, son of Hakim Mohal and Abbas Mohal were killed on the spot while Pervaiz, son of Bashir from the Sipra group suffered bullet injuries. The Depalpur Saddr Police shifted the dead bodies for autopsy and medico-legal formalities to Depalpur THQ Hospital. The police have registered cases and started further investigation.