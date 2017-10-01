ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on Saturday that all difficulties could be overcome with the spirit of sacrifices and unflinching determination.

He urged the nation to rise above parochial differences, narrow-mindedness, sectarianism, ethnicity and maintain harmony, unity, and brotherhood in their ranks in accordance with golden principles of Islam and follow the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

In his messages on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur, the speaker said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Quranic philosophy of patience, sacrifice, and martyrdom. “Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the holy Quran,” he said.

The speaker urged that being a Muslim, “it is our obligation that we stand up against the evil forces that stir up discord and create confrontation in the society to achieve their nefarious designs”.

They said that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala was to make a commitment on this day to work and devote oneself to the development of the county.

“We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of Islam and promote peace, security, and brotherhood,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, in his message, said that on the day of Ashura, the battle was fought between the forces of truth and falsehood, which would continue to impart Muslims a lesson of sustained struggle against oppression. He said that this is the path which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us to follow and his followers offered great sacrifices. “Yaum-e-Ashur reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth, firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny” he added.