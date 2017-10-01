Islamabad - Commander Kuwait Air Force Maj-Gen Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari visited air headquarters Islamabad on Saturday.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the guard of honour.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the principal staff officers of the Pakistan Air Force. The delegation also attended a briefing on the organization, role and functioning of the Pakistan Air Force. Later on, he called on the air chief in his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. Commander Kuwait Air Force lauded PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism. He also appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.

The air chief said that both Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to stand by Kuwait in the hour of need. He also offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to the Kuwait Air Force.