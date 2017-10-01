KASUR - A man set ablaze his 14-year-old son over a petty issue in Zaheerabad Colony, Chunian the other day.

According to Chunian Saddr Police, Shehraz had argued with his father Aslam over some domestic issue at which the latter lost his temper. He sprinkled petrol on his son and set him ablaze. As a result, the teenager sustained critical burns and was rushed to Chunian Hospital. Police are investigating.

TWO DIE IN INCIDENTS

In another incident, a one-year-old boy, Hasnain, died after falling into a water tank at home in Afzal Town, Chunian. He was playing when he got close to the tank and fell into it.

In Kot Radha Kishan, a woman identified as Parveen Bibi of Ghuniki was crossing railway lines when she was crushed to death by Jafar Express. Police are investigating.