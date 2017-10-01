ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has said the country can get rid of all political and social issues like extremism by deciding the line of action keeping in view Imam Hussain’s sacrifice which guides us in all aspects of our lives.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Yaum-e-Ashura 1439 Hijri being observed across Pakistan on Sunday (today), the president said while commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his family members, we should keep in view his objectives and strategies which provide solution to the issues of the whole humanity particularly those confronting us.

He said the sacrifices of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s family teach us that collective goals and purgation of the society were superior to one’s own person and personal interests which can never be compromised.

President Mamnoon said the second lesson taught by Karbala tragedy is that the affairs of a state or a society cannot be subject to the wishes of a few people or a certain group. This is because these affairs have to do with the great principles of humanity, human freedom and human welfare which, according to Islamic golden principles, can only be achieved by opting consultative and collective approach.

He viewed that the great sacrifice also teaches us a lesson to have a deep look into everyday incidents in the society besides inculcating in ourselves the courage to proclaim what was right or wrong.

The president urged the nation that besides paying rich tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) and his noble family on 10th of Muharram, we should also make a pledge to carry out our individual and collective affairs while following the footsteps of the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Meanwhile,Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that keeping in view the internal and external threats confronting the country in current scenario, we should shun our religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

In his message to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashur, the prime minister said the day reminds us of the incident when Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives to make the truth win against falsehood in a war of good and evil.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs had proved that the truth is destined to live forever and elimination is the fate of the falsity.

The prime minister said instead of obeying the forces of oppression, Imam Hussain (RA) opted the course of martyrdom and became the standard bearer of truthfulness. He taught the lessons of patience, steadfastness and bravery which are yet the golden principles for whole humanity.

Prime Minister Abbasi viewed that Imam Hussain (RA) was not a power hungry rather his mission was the protection and supremacy of Islam and to raise the voice of truth against the oppression.

He said besides bringing lasting victory to Islam against Yazidiat, Imam Hussain also taught his followers not to hesitate from any sacrifice when it comes to the truth and justice.

Besides being a day of paying tributes to Imam Hussain and his companions, Yaum-e-Ashur also teaches us to grasp the real spirit and message of the incident of Karbala besides calling for a pledge to follow the immortal precedent of sacrifice, he added.

The prime minister viewed that Yazidiat was in fact a mindset with a sole objective of establishing a rule of oppression and tyranny and not to avoid making bloodshed to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He also called for an analysis as what were the elements those had been posing threats to the existence of our society and its unity just to get their own interests served.