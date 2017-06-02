MULTAN - As many as 229 public schools will get new classrooms, IT labs, furniture and other basic facilities under Khadim-e-Punjab School Programme and the first phase of the project will be accomplished at a cost of Rs560 million by the end of ongoing month.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha while chairing a meeting of District Education Committee here on Thursday. He said that the construction of boundary walls and installation of tough tiles would be done under first phase.

He disclosed that the district administration rescued thousands of children from bonded labour at brick kilns and got them registered at schools. “Now their parents are getting monthly stipend on Khidmat Card too,” he added. He said that the Punjab Government utilised all out resources to lift education sector which restored public’s trust in public schools and colleges. He pointed out that the outdated syllabus of government schools had also been changed and new syllabus was introduced in view of current age.

He stressed upon the education monitoring officers to improve their performance and ensure presence of teachers at schools. He said that the district administration had fully empowered school councils and now it was the responsibility of school heads to utilise their vibrant platform properly.

FILTRATION PLANTS IN

MULTAN IN 2ND PHASE

The Punjab Saaf Paani Company has divided the province into nine zones and work to install water filtration plants in first zone is underway while Multan will get its plants in second phase.

This was disclosed by the company officials while briefing the Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Butt here on Thursday. They further disclosed that 34 plants had been installed in Lodhran district under first phase while 154 more plants would be installed in rural areas of zone one till October. “These plants will be made functional by the end of October,” they further revealed. The officials said that besides Multan, Khanewal and Vehari would also get plants in second phase.

The Commissioner said on this occasion that clean water and pure food was a basic right of every human. “Contaminated water is highly injurious for human health. It causes outbreak of many diseases. The Punjab Government has taken a practical measure in terms of Saaf Paani Company to supply potable water to the citizens,” he added.

Earlier, chairing a meeting held in connection with Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, the Commissioner said that agriculture was the backbone of national economy. “We need to create awareness among the youth on the importance of agriculture. We need to add agri business education to the syllabus besides agriculture so that the agri students can start their businesses after completion of their education,” he noted.

Our Staff Reporter