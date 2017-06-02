SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA/JHANG/ - HAFIZABAD/KASUR -- Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres have started functioning in Sialkot and Gujranwala like other districts of Punjab province so as to ease heavy burden on the courts and provide relief for the litigants.

Sialkot District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Qayyum Khan inaugurated the ADR Centre at district courts during a special ceremony. The ADSJs, civil judges and judicial magistrates attended the ceremony.

DSJ Abdul Qayyum Khan said that it was the first ever Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre established at Sialkot for resolving all the issues/disputes of the people with mutual negotiations and talks the supervision of the special judges.

He said that all the cases of disputes would be referred to the ADR centres which would reduce the load of the cases on the local courts besides helping the people to save their precious time.

Likewise, ADR centre was also established in sessions court of Gujranwala. It also decided six cases on the first working day. Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Nasir Malik addressing the ceremony appreciated the proceedings of the centre. He said the system will not only give relief to the citizens but also cause decrease in the load of cases from the other courts. ADR Centre Judge Abdul Qayyum said that total 18 cases have been received for mediation from which six cases have been solved on the first day after negotiation with both the parties.

The litigants expressed complete satisfaction over the progress and working of the centre. They said THE system enabled the citizens to solve their disputes without facing long court proceedings.

Meanwhile, judges of Jhang visited District Jail Jhang and ordered to release 4 prisoners on the spot as they were involved in minor crimes. District & Sessions Judge Azizullah Kalo along with Senior Civil Judge Afsheen Bilal and Civil Judge Shahid Mehmood visited the district jail. They checked women’s barrack and gave two sewing machines to women prisoners. They also visited the kitchen of the jail. They checked computer lab and machinery of the jail hospital.

Azizullah ordered to release 4 prisoners involved in minor cases on the spot. They appreciated the security arrangements of jail. On the occasion, Jail Superintendent Sheikh Afzal Javed and Deputy Superintendent Haq Nawaz were also present.

Meantime, District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Qayyum Khan distributed official cars to nine newly appointed female judges at Sialkot here. The ceremony was held at Sialkot District Courts.

In Hafizabad, the Alternate Disputes Resolution (ADR) Centre was inaugurating the ADR Centre at Judicial Complex here by District & Sessions Judge Ashtar Abbas. He said that ADR centres in the province will go a long way in the adjudication of petty cases within days, declared.

He said that the centre would save precious time of judges, lawyers and litigants. He said that petty cases remained pending in the courts for years but the establishment of ADR Centres (reconciliation centre) would provide cheap and speedy justice to the litigants.

In Kasur, District and Sessions Judge Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah said that the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centres will help resolve the litigants’ problems in an effective way.

He was addressing the inauguration of an ADR Centre at Judicial Complex here the other day.

Mr Muzaffar Ali said the centre will not only save the litigants’ money and time but will also reduce caseload on courts. He said a mediator Civil Judge Farzana Kausar has started performing duty as mediator at the ADR Centre, adding a case has also been resolved on very first at the centre. He pointed out that the objective of ADR Centres is to provide the litigants with speedy justice.

Additional District and Sessions judge Safdar Ali Bhatti, senior Civil Judge Sajjad Qasim and judicial magistrate Shumaila Yaqoob also attended the ceremony.

