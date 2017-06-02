RAHIM YAR KHAN - Dacoits took away cellphone sets and cash worth millions from a top company’s franchise situated on Faisal Road near City A-Division police station here on Thursday.

According to police sources, two unidentified dacoits entered the franchise of SamSung Mobile during Iftar time. They held hostage an employee of the shop at gunpoint and collected more than 30 costly cellphone sets and Rs150,000 and fled away.

Owner of the franchise Muhammad Farooq told journalists that one employee was present in the shop at the time of dacoity while another salesman was out for taking tea. He said that there is no CCTV cameras system in the shop while the security guard arrived after 8:00pm. He said that total estimated loss was rupees around Rs3.9 million. He criticized the police because the dacoity was occurred at shop, which closed to police station. The police arrived at the shop after 9:00pm and registered an FIR of the incident.





Our Staff Reporter