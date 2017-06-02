SIALKOT: Four armed men gunned down two brothers and seriously injured two others over an old enmity in far-off village Kothey Minhaasaan, Sialkot tehsil here on Thursday.

Brothers Ashiq Hussain (60) and Waris (55) were working in their fields when their rivals led by Riaz stormed there and opened fire, killing both of them on the spot. They also injured seriously Ashiq’s wife Maqbul Bibi and their son Zahid.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Rescue 1122 officials shifted the bodies to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

CLEANLINESS: The depth of the 30 kilometre seasonal Nullah Hussari has been increased to 200 feet from 150 feet as its cleanliness is briskly underway to ensure the smooth passage of water. The Punjab government is spending Rs600 million on the project to save the surroundings of Satrah area of Daska from the recurring floods by deepening its depth.

COP HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) led by civil judge M Anjum arrested police Sub-Inspector Akhtar Hussain while he was taken Rs30,000 as bribe from one Arshad Mehar.

The ACE took the accused deputed at Daska City police station and started investigation after registering a case against him.