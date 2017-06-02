SIALKOT - Daska Civil Hospital lacks a trauma centre and CT scan facility though it is of district headquarters (DHQ) level since long.

It has only a single X-ray machine for the growing number of the indoor and outdoor patients. It has recently established a grand building. The injured persons, the victims of the fatal road accidents, occurred on main Sialkot-Daska-Gujranwala Road and main Daska-Pasrur Road, are usually referred to Gujranwala or Lahore hospitals from Daska Civil Hospital due to non-availability of any trauma centre.

The hospital management said that a proposal had already been sent to the Punjab government for final approval of establishing a well-equipped trauma centre at Daska Civil Hospital besides the allocation of funds. Several decades have passed but no one had ever bothered to establish a trauma centre in Daska for providing the better and medical treatment at local level.

Thus, the patients have to suffer great ordeal in getting medical treatment at Lahore, Islamabad and other main cities after travelling long due to which several emergency patients succumb to the injuries before getting medical treatment or even before reaching the hospitals.

Local social, religious, health and political circles and lawyers expressed grave concern over the nasty situation. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and ensure early establishment of a trauma centre at Daska Civil Hospital.





OUR STAFF REPORTER