GUJRANWALA:- Four labourers got unconscious in different incidents here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, two labourers - Haq Nawaz and Ghulam Farid mistakenly consumed granular fertilizer as sugar at Sehri in Amart Pura area. They got unconscious and were taken to hospital. In another incident, Shoaib and Sajjad got fainted while working in a under construction house due to heat. All the four persons were rushed to DHQ hospital while condition Haq Nawaz is stated to be critical.–Staff Reporter