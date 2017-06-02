PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers’ Association (KP-PLA) on Thursday held a protest demonstration against the provincial government for failing to consider their charter of demand (CoD) and warned to observe a sit-in outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala if their demands not met.

The association members, led by Yar Muhammad and Khalid Khatak, were carrying placards and banner inscribed with their demands for the approval of service structure, raise in salaries and promotions etc, were gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.

The infuriated protesting teachers also chanted slogans against the provincial government and in the favour of their demands. The professors and lecturers’ leaders Yar Muhammad Toofan and Khalid Khattak, while talking to media, said that in a meeting held with a delegation of the Association in November 2016, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had promised to resolve their problems on a priority basis, but he failed to meet his words so far.

Toofan further said that the college teachers were also forced to hold protest demonstrations for the acceptance of their demands, otherwise, they did not want to come to the streets. He said the teachers were also the government employees and deserved to be given all incentives on the pattern of rest of the government employees.

The teachers, he said, were trying for one-step up-gradation and professional allowance, but the government was using delaying tactics in this regard.

Besides, he also expressed concern over the changes in rules for boards of intermediate and secondary education and demanded the restoration of the previous system wherein the college teachers supervised the boards.

Prof Khalid also claimed that the boards’ administration had been given under the supervision of the secretary of elementary education since 2002, and since then the boards’ performance was badly affected.

He said that of the six secretaries of different boards the college teachers had totally been neglected, adding professors and lecturers knew well how to supervise the boards, but they were not given the chance.

Khalid also urged the incumbent PTI-led government to approve service structure for college teachers and remove the prevailing unrest among the professors and lecturers.

Otherwise, threatened to observe a sit-in outside the residence of Imran Khan till the acceptance of their demands.