SAHIWAL - An Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced a man to seven years in prison and fined him Rs400,000 for distributing hate material here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Maulvi Mujahid Islam Butt, office-bearer of a banned organisation, for distributing hate literature. Special Judge Anti Terrorism Court Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan sentenced him to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs400,000. On the other hand, District and Sessions Judge Ch Ameer Muhammad awarded life imprisonment to two brothers for killing a landlord. According to the prosecution, the accused Azeem Iqbal and Hussain Nawaz had clubbed a landlord, Shaukat, to death at Chak 50/51-GD on March 3, 2014 over a petty issue. The court acquitted Mumtaz, Sarfraz and Nawab due to lack of evidence.

OUR STAFF REPORTER