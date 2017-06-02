GUJRANWALA - Scorching weather coupled with unscheduled loadshedding is increasing to the miseries of patients at DHQ Hospital, a survey report said. The survey, conducted by The Nation, also reveals that the patients are unable to get their X-Ray and ultrasound reports. It was learnt that there was a power cut of about two hours on Wednesday which irked hundreds of patients, visiting the hospital for medical examination. Similarly, doctors are also faced with difficulties to treat patients due to prolonged loadshedding. Attendants of the patients demanded the Gepco authorities to spare the DHQ hospital from loadshedding for the sake of ailing humanity.

FIR ORDERED AGAINST COPS: Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Muhammad Ilyas Gill has ordered to register FIRs against two police officials. According to the ACE, the Ferozewala Police sub-inspector was found guilty of tempering the police records while another sub-inspector, Garjakh Iftikhar Ahmed, was involved in taking bribe from a citizen. The initial investigation proved their involvement in the corruption at which the director anti-corruption ordered action against them.