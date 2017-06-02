MARDAN - Mardan police on Thursday categorically rejected allegations of using delaying tactics in submission of challan of Mashal murder case.

A day earlier, parents of the students of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) held in Mashal murder case alleged that the police were using delaying tactics in submitting challan of the case. Mashal Khan was lynched by fellow students and others in the premises of Green campus of the university on April 13. However, the police have not so far submitted challan of the case. The police has arrested more than 50 suspects in the case.

In response to the allegations by parents of the held students, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad said that interim challan had already been submitted to the court on May 15, adding that as per Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, the challan could be submitted during 30 working days.

In a statement issue here, the DPO said that the joint investigation team (JIT) had also completed investigation and complete “challan” would be submitted in next 24 hours. “The case is also fixed for hearing on June 7 before the Chief Justice of Pakistan”, it was further stated in the statement.

POLICE ACCESS SERVICE LAUNCHED IN HANGU

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Ihsanullah Khan inaugurated Police Access Service (PAS) in a ceremony held at Police Lines on Thursday.

Religious leaders, local bodies’ representatives, members of Aman Committee, traders, lawyers and elite of the area attended the ceremony.

The DPO while addressing on the occasion said that the citizen could now send their complaints to PAS Hangu through shooting a short message (SMS) on DIG Kohat mobile number 0333-3510404 and DPO mobile number 0346-1119629.

Under the new system, every complaint will be registered in the automated database of PAS and the complainant will be intimated about the complaint code assigned to his/her complaint through a system generated SMS, he explained.

The DPO further said that the newly-established PAS system was equipped with computer-based timeline monitoring system that would ensure that the complaints were redressed within the given time. He said that the whole system would remain under the direct supervision of the IGP. He said that Police Access Service was aimed at winning over public trust and satisfaction by redressing public complaints promptly and timely. He appealed to people to avail the service and get maximum benefit from this modern system of police.