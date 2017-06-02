MANDI BAHAUDDIN : The residents of Mandi Bahauddin district have welcomed the approval of a plan for the establishment of new DHQ Hospital by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), which will cost Rs1.14 billion.

They told The Nation, the project was in fact sanctioned in 2004 and construction work was started in 2008 but left half way due to lack of funds. They said during nine years tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, funds were allocated for the district but they were spent on the construction of roads, parks and other schemes. They claimed they repeatedly urged the Punjab government through media and also the local parliamentarians but no was interested in the project.

They said that the district lacks modern medical facilities, adding that with the establishment of new hospital, people will be able to have treatment at their hometown.