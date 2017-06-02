SHEIKHUPURA : Two persons died in collision between a motorcycle and oil-tanker here on Damonana Road in early hours of Thursday.

Rescue sources said that Majid and Umer, riding a bike, were going to their village when an oil-tanker hit the two-wheelers. Resultantly both suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital where doctor pronounced them as dead. The Bhiki Police started investigation against the absconding tanker driver.

Murderer gets death penalty

SAHIWAL : The Additional District and Sessions Court awarded capital punishment to a man and fined him Rs1 million for killing his wife here on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, the accused Muhammad Iqbal of Chichawatni had shot dead his wife, Kausar Parveen, over property issue on August 3, 2015. Police registered a case against him on the complaint of his daughter, Zohra, and arrested him. In the light of evident, Additional District and Sessions judge Saeed Azhar Ali sentenced the accused to death and imposed a fine of Rs1 million.