GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) honoured the best teacher from among the 700 plus faculty members as well as researchers with awards and cash prizes for outstanding performance during 2016 at a ceremony here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday.

The ceremony was organised by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Jinnah Auditorium and is largely viewed as part of initiatives by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum to promote excellence in research and innovation. The university is celebrating 2017 as the Year of Innovation & Productivity (YIP).

Muhammad Bilal Tahir from the Department of Physics won the Best Teacher Award. Researchers among the UoG faculty were also given awards and cash prizes for outstanding achievements.

Assistant Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas of Chemical Engineering Department and Assistant Prof Dr Khalid Nadeem Riyaz of Physics Department received the Research Productivity Award for 2016. The award had been initiated by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Other UoG researchers who had won HEC go-ahead for their projects under National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) were presented with shields.

They included Dr Ambar Afroz, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, Dr Ghulam Nabi, Dr Rashid Saeed, Dr Khalid Nadeem Riyaz, Dr Hira Munir, Dr Ahsanullah Mughal, Dr Mudassar Iqbal, Dr Mudassar Zafar, Dr Mirza Ashfaq Ahmad, Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Muhammad Irshad, Dr Kulsoom Sughra, Dr Shahzad Murtaza and Dr Atif Ali Altaf.

About 49 others were awarded with cash prizes for best research publications during 2016.

Student teams with best performance in various competitions, research projects and product exhibitions held as part of YIP 2017 received cash prizes from the vice chancellor.

Dr Zia told the participants that the UoG has been providing all possible support to research activities at the varsity. He said he was satisfied with the outcome of the research and innovation projects currently under way. “With the projects like Learning Management System and Smart University in place, we are much closer to achieving our higher education goals,” said the vice chancellor.

Director ORIC Dr Abdul Majid also spoke about UoG efforts in promoting research and achieving excellence in education.

Our Staff Reporter