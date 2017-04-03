QUETTA - A road mishap claimed lives of six foreigners including Afghans and Uzbeks in Siapat Bug area of Balochistan at RCD Highway on Sunday, said Levies sources.

As per details, a truck collided with a 2-door vehicle on Regional Cooperation for Development Highway (RCD Highway) in Balochistan killing six foreigners and also wounding two others.

“As many as six people were killed in collision at RCD Highway,” said Levies officials.

They said the perished and wounded were all Uzbek and Afghan nationals’ who had come from Afghanistan and were moving illegally in Balochistan to go to Iran.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and necessary treatment. The Levies forces were investigating the matter.