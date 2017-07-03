PESHAWAR - Dozens of families resigned from Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Musa Khail and Patol Khail areas of district Bannu on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief conservator Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Afsarullah Khan said while addressing the joining ceremony that Imran Khan was the only leader in the country who had attained popularity due to his struggle for the oppressed classes. He said that for the first time in the history of the country, he made leadership accountable in front of the masses.

He added that PTI government in KP had taken revolutionary steps for bringing reforms in education, health and police departments and that was the reason that people were joining the party due to its people-friendly governance.

He said that people of other provinces were giving example of PTI government in KP and were following KP government’s modal of governance. He mentioned that to bring change at federal level, masses must strengthen the hands of Imran Khan who, he said, wanted to make Pakistan a powerful state in the community of nations.

He said that this time all bogus ways of rigging the elections have been blocked and there would be free and fair election to elect an honest leader for the country. He added that the day was not far when PTI would get thumping majority in the elections. Thos who joined the PTI on the occasion included Malak Shah Nawaz Khan, Mukamil Khan, Nawaz Khan, Hasan Daraz Khan, Asmatullah, Rasheedullah Khan, Naseemullah, Baktiarullah, Shakirullah, Saadullah, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Tehseenullah and Saood Khan.