OUR STAFF REPORTER

MIRPUR (AJK) - People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir Wednesday expressed solidarity with the pallet guns-hit freedom-loving youth of Held Kashmir suffering the history’s worst atrocities at the hands of the occupational forces in the Indian-Held Kashmir.

Call for observing the Solidarity Day was given by Prime Minister Farooq Haider to express complete solidarity and reiterate full support to their brethren of (IoK) most particularly the youth including boys and girls for continuing their indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from the 70 years old Indian occupation, despite the increased Indian state terrorism.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan led the Solidarity Day rally from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk in the capital town Wednesday. They rally passed through various city streets amidst full throat slogans against the Indian barbarism against innocent civilians including the students in the bleeding vale of occupied Kashmir.

Similar rallies and processions were the hallmark of the day. Speakers representing all walks of life highlighted importance of the Solidarity Day with the freedom-loving brethren of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. They apprised the world of the ongoing reign of state terror and violence unleashed by Indian occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiris in her (New Delhi) continued abortive attempts to suppress their voice for freedom.

In Mirpur, major rally to observe the day was taken out from District Courts premises under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social and political activists, traders, students, teachers, lawyers, journalists and the city elite.

Speakers said that freedom struggle has reached at the climax and point of no return in occupied Jammu & Kashmir. This fact was categorically admitted by the seasoned and serious class and intellectual of India – who have warned New Delhi that she was losing the Jammu & Kashmir state in her forced occupation, they said.

They called upon the international community including the United Nations and other human rights organisations to immediately move for ensuring the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue – which may endanger the peace not only in South Asia but the world over. They also called for the due global obligations of the comity of nations including the human rights organizations to manage for the due and proper treatment of thousands of the Indian pallet guns victims.

They also strongly condemned the Indian nefarious move of imposing sanctions against the internet to gag the websites of social media in the occupied Kashmir valley to conceal the ugly situation of the occupied valley which is passing through the reign of Indian state terrorism.

They said that hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir beat in unison. They said that Solidarity Day to mark complete unity with the occupied Kashmir’s young generation to convey a new message of dedication and commitment to the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian bondage – continuing for over last seven decades.

They concluded that that expression of solidarity by the people and the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir with their brethren of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir will, indeed, convey a more positive and encouraging message focusing new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement besides to assure their brethren in the occupied state.