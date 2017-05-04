OUR STAFF REPORTER

GUJRANWALA - A dacoity attempt in a local private bank was foiled after a dacoit was killed while another was injured by firing of security guard here in Shalimar Town.

According to police, five armed men barged into a private bank for dacoity. Security guard Siddique opened fire on the dacoits. Resultantly, on of the dacoits was killed on the spot while another sustained critical injuries. Their accomplices fled away from the scene.

On information, the Aroop Police reached the spot and started investigation. The injured dacoit was identified as Naeem which was demanded by the police in various robbery incidents.

SSP (operations) and acting CPO Muhammad Nadeem Khokhar announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for the security guard.