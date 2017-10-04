ISLAMABAD - The 10th round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations was held here on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Kazuyuki Yamazaki, senior deputy minister for foreign affairs of Japan, headed the Japanese delegation, while Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, led the Pakistan side, a statement released by the ministry said.

While reaffirming the importance of the relationship, both sides expressed satisfaction at the present state of bilateral cooperation and renewed their intention to reinforce the partnership, the statement said.

The consultations provided a good opportunity to the two sides to explore new possibilities for further strengthening cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and economy, investment, people-to-people interactions and education, it added.

The two sides discussed the evolving peace and security situation in their respective regions including Afghanistan and the Korean peninsula as well as international issues such as disarmament, non-proliferation and counter terrorism, the statement said.

The foreign secretary briefed on Pakistan’s efforts towards promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also highlighted.

She also briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan’s credentials for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), while emphasising the need for a criteria-based, non-discriminatory approach towards new non-member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Japanese side recognised the contributions made by Pakistan in combating terrorism, the statement said.

This year Pakistan and Japan are celebrating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Both sides reached common understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern and interest.

The 10th round of Bilateral Political Consultations provided a useful platform to review progress in various fields and to set trajectory for further cooperation, the statement said.