ISLAMABAD - Naib Subedar Azher Ali of Pakistan Army got martyred on Tuesday due to terrorist fire from across the border on the Pakistani border post.

According to ISPR, terrorists fire from across the border on the Pakistani border post in recently cleared area around the Mustil pass, an important passage from Afghanistan into Rajgal, Khyber Agency.

It further said that namaz-e-janaza of the shaheed offered at the Peshawar Garrison and his dead body will be taken to his native town where he will be laid to rest with full military honour.