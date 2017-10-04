SRINAGAR - Three suspected freedom fighters who Tuesday stormed a paramilitary base near the main airport in Indian-occupied Kashmir have been killed, police said, ending an hours-long gunbattle that also left a soldier dead.

Three paramilitary troopers and a police officer were injured when the attackers hurled grenades and fired automatic weapons at the Border Security Force (BSF) base next to the high-security Srinagar airport before dawn, said director-general of police SP Vaid.

"All the three ‘militants’ have been killed. An assistant sub-inspector of BSF also died in the initial assault," Vaid told AFP.

Flights at the airport, which shares a compound wall with the base, resumed after being suspended briefly with at least one flight from New Delhi cancelled, authorities said.

Kashmir's inspector-general of police, Muneer Ahmed Khan, blamed Jaish-e-Mohammed for the attack but denied some media reports that the fortified airport was the target.

He told reporters the Islamist group was a threat "because they believe in surprise suicide attacks".

In August the group claimed responsibility after three gunmen stormed a police base at Pulwama in Held Kashmir, killing eight government personnel. The three attackers were also killed in a two-day battle.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 but both claim the territory in full.

For decades, Kashmiri groups have fought Indian soldiers deployed in the territory, demanding independence or a merger of the former Himalayan kingdom with Pakistan.

The rival armies routinely target each other across the heavily militarised Line of Control that divides the territory.

On Monday the Indian army said it killed five suspected rebels in two separate gunbattles on the border.